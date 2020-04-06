President Museveni will tomorrow, Tuesday address the nation after the country’s coronavirus cases rose to 52 last night but will also respond to questions from members of the public.

The Health Ministry on Sunday night said that four new cases had tested positive for the number to jump to 52 in Uganda.

The new cases are all Ugandans including a 22-year old resident of Kikokiro, Wakiso district, 66-year old resident of Luzira in Kampala, 65 year old resident of Jinja and 26 year old resident of Lubaga in Kampala.

All the four new cases have been in quarantine after returning from Dubai on March 22.

According to his social media pages, the president will answer questions from members of the public in regards the measures he put in place to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“Countrymen, countrywomen and the Bazzukulu. Greetings! I have received your comments and I will answer them on Tuesday,”Museveni tweeted.

The president is expected to clarify on some of the guidelines he issues in regards the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic but also issue a few new guidelines.

The Director General of Health Services, Dr. Henry Mwebesa on Sunday said over 300 people have been discharged from quarantine.

“Today, 377 people have been discharged from institutional quarantine. A total of 602 people are under institutional quarantine while 834 contacts to the confirmed cases are under follow up,” Dr. Mwebesa said.

“Uganda has not registered any COVID-19 related deaths,” he added.