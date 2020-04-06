The joint security team implementing President Museveni’s directives has arrested four people for decampaigning government relief food.

On Saturday, government kicked off the exercise to give food to a total of 1.5 million vulnerable people in the districts of Kampala and Wakiso affected by the government lockdown intended to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

However, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, security carried out an operation in Nateete and arrested four people.

“The four suspects were nabbed at Mackay road, Nateete, Kampala for inciting members of the public who are not eligible to benefit from the food distribution by the Office of the Prime Minister and confusing the members of the public that coronavirus doesn’t exist,”Onyango said.

Onyango named the suspects as Moses Mbowa, 42, a resident of Lusaze in Lubaga division, Eric Damba, 20, a resident of Lungujja Kosovo, Decent Segujja , 30 , resident of Buddo and Muhammad Nsanja,32 of Lungujja Kitunzi and are currently being detained at Natete police station, pending the completion of the police investigations.

“We have opened up inquiries against the accused person for doing a negligent act, likely to cause an infection of disease and inciting violence.”

Army warns

Addressing a press conference on Monday morning, UPDF spokesperson, Brig.Richard Karemire warned members of the public using social media and other platforms to decampaign the program saying they will be arrested.

“The beneficiaries properly been identified by the local leaders. It is therefore absolute rubbish for anyone to claim there is poison in the relief food government is giving out,” Brig. Karemire said.

“There is no reason why poisoned food should be given to our people. Those who are going on social media and saying so are absolute liars and enemies of our people. We shall continue supporting our people.”

On Saturday, government officially kicked off an exercise that will see it see it provide relief in form of food to a total of 1.5 million people in the greater Kampala area affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

According to the program, each person will be given 6kg of maize flour and 3kg of beans whereas lactating mothers and the sick will be given powdered milk and 2kg of sugar each.