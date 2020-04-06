Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi on Sunday, April 5 said middle-class Kenyans are the main stumbling blocks in the country’s response to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) according to news website Kenyans.co.ke.

Speaking to reporters in Nairobi, Elachi stated that the middle class was among ‘key culprits’ who were contravening government directives aimed at controlling the spread of the virus, in addition to accusing them of bringing the virus into Kenya with planes.

“We know it is us the middle class who take those planes to go out of the country, and therefore it is time for us to take responsibility, that we are privileged. We are the ones who have brought in Covid, let us not blame anyone of Mathare or Kibera but we’re the ones who will give those from Mathare and Kibera because you have your househelp, she comes and washes your clothes and shoes, takes care of your house. If you have Covid, you give her,” she stated.

The speaker called for the City of Nairobi to be put under lockdown urgently to stop the errant behavior by a section of Kenyans and curb the spread of Covid-19.

Calls for a lockdown have been growing louder with Elachi only the latest leader to add her voice to the debate.

Proponents of a lockdown, such as Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, insist that it was the most effective way to control the spread of the dreaded virus.

“The infections are at the community level and the numbers might spike to unmanageable levels yet we are not well equipped to handle them,” he argued.

The governor controversially stated on Friday, April 3, that the country would rather deal with the effects of hunger than have tens of thousands of confirmed cases.

Those against it, however, caution that without safety nets, many vulnerable Kenyans will be left to sleep hungry as they are unable to go out to fend for themselves, a potential recipe for chaos.

Kenyans.co.ke