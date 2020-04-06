The government of Rwanda has said it will not pay officials for one month for the sake of solidarity with the rest of the citizens affected by coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday, the number of coronavirus infections hit past 100 in Rwanda despite strict measures in the country.

Already, the government enforced a lockdown in the country, with citizens not allowed to cross from one city to another.

In a circular dated April 5th 2020 from the office of the Prime Minister, the government of Rwanda has indicated to cabinet ministers, permanent secretaries, heads of public institutions and other senior officials that they will forfeit one month’s salary.

“In the context of the fight against COVID-19, and in solidarity with the most affected Rwandans, the government of Rwanda has decided over and above the ongoing social protection initiatives, that all cabinet members, permanent secretaries, heads of public institutions and other senior officials shall forfeit one month’s salary (April),” the statement reads in part.

“We thank all Rwandans for their continued support and adherence to the measures announced by the government against COVID-19,” the statement continues.

According to the International Monitory Fund (IMF), the COVID-19 pandemic has ground Rwanda’s economy to a halt, creating an urgent balance of payments need.

“To contain and mitigate the spread of the virus, the government swiftly implemented measures that have affected all sectors of the economy. With uncertainties surrounding the duration and spread of the pandemic, the economic fallout could intensify further,” Chairman of the IMF, Tao Zhang said.

IMF predicts that Rwanda will most likely be exposed to serious financial turbulence with real GDP now expected to shrink to 5.1 percent in 2020, down from 10.1 percent registered in 2019.

As a result, te Fund body has approved $109m to Rwanda to cushion it from financial turbulence.