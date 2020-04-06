Ambrose Muhumuza

At least 10 people from Bumbaire sub County in Bushenyi district were arrested yesterday for allegedly defying the presidential directives issued to deter the spread of Covid-19.

These were netted in bars during the operation manned by the army and police.

The Bushenyi RDC Jolly Tibemanya said the people of Bushenyi especially those in rural still believe Covid-19 is for people in urban areas a reason they needed to crack the whip.

The bar owners were not spared either.

Tibemanya said the majority escaped arrest upon seeing the army and police in the area. Some of the detainees were too drunk a reason they couldn’t run away.

The RDC said they will be charged with disobeying the directives of the president.

Many people in the rural parts of the district ignorantly believe Covid-19 attacks only people in urban areas because of their lifestyles.

Many of them rarely wash their hands neither have they ever heard the term social distancing.

Tibemanya attributed this laxity to the LC Chairmen who are sleeping on their job.