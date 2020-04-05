Police have said they will crack the whip on members of the public who are not observing the guideline of social distancing while jogging.

Following the announcement of a lockdown and a ban on public and private transport, a number of Ugandans resorted to jogging sessions in groups of more than five people in upscale parts of the city.

In a statement by the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, they have noted with concern a number of people moving in groups of more than five people, a thing he said is against the presidential guidelines.

“We continue to monitor the behavior of the population we have noticed that there are persons jogging along the public roads and highways in groups .We would like to issue a serious warning to these rule breakers, that we won’t hesitate taking tougher action against them,”Enanga said in a statement.

According to Enanga, these groups of people are mostly seen in areas along the Northern bypass, Muyenga , Munyonyo, Kyanja, Kiwatule, Kisasi, Ntinda and others from Kireka, Seeta, Kirinya, Bweyogerere, and Kiira and Kyaliwajjala, who gather at Namboole parking areas, and shops in suburbs and that they continue operating past 7pm.

The Police mouthpiece said that apart from gathering in big numbers of more than five, these people do their jogging sessions past the 7pm curfew time.

He insisted that police will not hesitate cracking the whip on them.

“These kinds of behavior are irresponsible and have the potential of escalating the spread of the coronavirus, by them carrying the disease with them, back to their homes; thus putting the lives of other people including family at risk. Let us all refrain from indulging in such uncontrolled social environments,” he said.

The Police’s warning comes on the backdrop of concerns made on social media by a section of the members of public over large gatherings that are day by day growing as some members of the public take part in jogging sessions.

These argue that those specific people are pretending to jog under the bandwagon effect while not observing social distancing parameters, which in the end could lead to the spread of coronavirus and defeat the aim of the lockdown.