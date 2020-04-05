Samanga Solutions, the Uganda country partner of Motorola solutions worldwide has handed over 100 Motorola VHF radio units worth shs500 million to government to assist in critical communication during the fight against coronavirus.

The equipment was handed over to the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister; Christine Guwatudde Kintu and the Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt. Gen Wilson Mbadi at a ceremony in Kampala on Saturday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lt. Gen Wilson Mbadi expressed appreciation to Samanga Solutions for the donation that he said would boost the fight against the deadly virus.

“This will go a long way in coordination of efforts to fight the Corona virus pandemic across the country. Because communication between teams on ground is a critical function, the VHF radios will ease this function,”Lt.Gen.Mbadi said.

At the same function, George Nkya, the Samanga Solutions Managing Director said the donation was important especially at a time when the health coordinating team is involved in contact tracing to limit the spread of the disease;

“In her address on Tuesday, the honorable Minister of Health mentioned that they are in the process of tracing over 610 possible contacts to the confirmed COVID-19 cases across the country. Our contribution to this fight is to provide mission critical communication gear that will ease the work of the coordinators while executing their duties. We are confident that the equipment will be put to very good use,”Nkya said.

“Communications simply cannot fail when lives are at stake. Mission critical communications networks and devices such as this ensure there is secure and reliable communications among teams even under the most challenging circumstances.”