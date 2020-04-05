A section of Ugandans has taken to social media to condemn individuals that have taken the government lockdown and turned it into crowded jogging sessions.

These argue that those specific people are pretending to jog under the bandwagon effect while not observing social distancing parameters, which in the end could lead to the spread of coronavirus and defeat the aim of the lockdown.

Last week, President Museveni ordered a lockdown, banning private and public transport. The President encouraged people to stay at home and avoid unnecessary contact.

However, five days into the lockdown, pictures are making rounds with a litany of Ugandans clogging on the northern bypass where they are carrying out jogging sessions.

“We live amongst idiots, you really what goes on in these people’s heads,” Brian Kyeyune tweeted with a picture of several people jogging close to each other.

“All human beings have ears to hear, only a few use their ears to listen. In other words, hearing is ordinary whereas listening is extraordinary. The skill of listening is not for masses,” Shafiq Bisaso commented as well.

Kugumikiriza Elijah: Tough times ahead. Social distancing is now not an option. Our people joke a lot. It’s better we rest in our homes than the rest in the graves

Ayuo Julie: That’s something some people don’t understand. They feel it’s a punishment

Isaac Kakama: “LDU should teach these people some good manners”

Desree Barlow: “I think these walks need to be banned too. There isn’t social distancing at all.”

Some Ugandans are truly the biggest jokers and wiseacres in the entire East African region (I say this with utmost restraint )😏. This video is said to have been captured this evening- 5 days into a lockdown meant to enforce social distancing measures. jokers Kabisa! pic.twitter.com/GkHaXufj2l — Sheila Nduhukire 🇺🇬 (@Snduhukire) April 4, 2020

Sheilla Nduhukire: “Some Ugandans are truly the biggest jokers and wiseacres in the entire East African region (I say this with utmost restraint) Smirking face. This video is said to have been captured this evening- 5 days into a lockdown meant to enforce social distancing measures. jokers Kabisa!”

Kiryowa Kiwanuka: Amazing.. simply special. We are in very serious trouble. We are simply a danger to ourselves. Left to our own devices we are simply trouble. If we continue like this, I do not know how it will end

In such a lockdown , the country is not on a holiday, but a painful measure of survival @KagutaMuseveni. To see young people taking to the abandoned roads , mixing to have fun is a big risk to the Nation as far as #COVID2019 is concerned. #STAYSAFEUG — Dr Kenneth Omona Olusegun (@KennethOmona) April 4, 2020

This the same nonsense going on at mutungo hill, all over sudden every1 wants to slim. Stay at home ple! — MUFASA👑 (@kawukiii) April 4, 2020

This is evidence that not many understand the danger #COVID19 posses!

There is need to invest a lot in sensitization campaigns before it’s too late. Such is why developed countries are losing citizens because they continued to break the rules of social distancing! — Nabaasa Innocent 🇺🇬 (@NabaasaInnocent) April 5, 2020

Indeed Real Jokers. Just Happened to see this today nearby my Home #illiteracy pic.twitter.com/43EDK0brPQ — Ibrahim Sadam Juma (@SadamJuma_) April 4, 2020

Its happening all over, some more measures need to be taken because its a big danger — Joram Elje (@JoramElje) April 4, 2020

No wait. What. Is this really true? Someone needs to get the facts on this video🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂😂😂😂🤣😂Otherwise if Sevo sees this, he will bloody extend this lockdown. — Nunulein Agnes Kamikazi (@nunukamikazi) April 4, 2020



