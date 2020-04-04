The Ruparelia Foundation has pledged to donate two Tata Xenon pickups to help the national taskforce in the fight against COVID-19 Pandemic.

The pick-ups, that are manufactured by Indian firm, Tata, combine style, design, comfort, safety features and performance.

“Tough, compact and sturdy, the Tata Xenon pickup truck handles a range of chores across varied terrains,” notes a statement on the Tata website.

In a statement, the Foundation said it was responding to calls by President Museveni for help with vehicles.