The Ruparelia Foundation has pledged to donate two Tata Xenon pickups to help the national taskforce in the fight against COVID-19 Pandemic.
The pick-ups, that are manufactured by Indian firm, Tata, combine style, design, comfort, safety features and performance.
“Tough, compact and sturdy, the Tata Xenon pickup truck handles a range of chores across varied terrains,” notes a statement on the Tata website.
In a statement, the Foundation said it was responding to calls by President Museveni for help with vehicles.
President Museveni early this week called upon the wealthy to support government’s efforts in fighting coronavirus.
He said government will find
“I call upon our rich people to contribute brand-new 4WD vehicles so that I can build up this fleet and we use them to fight this virus,” he appealed.
