President Museveni has warned security agencies against misinterpreting his directive on combating coronavirus.

Addressing the nation on Friday evening, the president said it had been brought to his attention that security officers especially Local Defence Units misinterpret his directives and terrorise members of the public.

“If I talked about curfew, I didn’t necessarily mean locking yourselves in-doors. Simply stay at home which can be in your house, compound, veranda and any other place within your home. Do not interpret my words in a “Kiyaye” way,”Museveni said.

“Some LDUs are misbehaving. Why do they enter people’s houses? If anybody wants to enter your house, don’t allow them in. We are going to deal with them very harshly.”

The president said staying home in an African setting is broad to also mean the compound and veranda, noting that some homes have toilets many metres away from the main house and that if people were to be confined in only houses, they would die of suffocation.

Museveni said his directive on curfew was only meant to enforce it in regards people moving in roads and paths and not in compounds and verandas as some security officers are doing.

He asked members of the public not to allow any security officer break into their houses but rather report them to the State House anti –corruption unit.

“Don’t allow those pigs into your house. If they want to enter, don’t open for them and ring us. When I talked of curfew, I meant that people should not walk on the road or go to the bar.”

The president’s concern came after complaints by several members of the public about the behavior of some security officers while enforcing the curfew.

It has been reported in the past few days that many people have either been arrested or beaten by security officers after being found in their compounds or verandas during times of curfew.

The army on Friday said it had been brought their attention that “rogue elements” are breaking into people’s homes and beating them up claiming to be enforcing curfew, saying it is wrong.

“Security forces on duty have been informed not to enter people’s homes and compounds to be enforcing the curfew. Enforcement is only limited to restriction of movement beyond home during curfew time,” the army spokesperson, Brig. Richard Karemire said in an earlier statement.