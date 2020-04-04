The Electoral Commission has postponed elections for special interest groups from the villages to national level citing disruptions by coronavirus.

The election process was due in April with the commencement of nominations. However, the lockdown and government measures aimed at curbing the further spread of coronavirus have made the process impossible.

According to a statement from the EC chairman Justice Simon Byabakama, “any new developments shall be at an appropriate time be communicated to the general public.”

“The postponement has been made due to the ongoing shut down of mass gatherings in the country,” Byabakama said.

Special Interest Groups include elderly persons, persons with disabilities and youth.

The EC, however, did not expound on whether the postponement could generate ripple effect on the national elections since it infringes on the electoral road map.

By yesterday, Uganda had registered 48 cases of coronavirus.