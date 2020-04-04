City businessman, Hamis Kiggundu through his Ham Foundation today donated Shs100 million in cash towards the food relief distribution program that is targeting vulnerable people affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

The young tycoon handed over the cash Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda who flagged off distribution of food relief in Kampala.

Kiggundu later said he was pleased to help the needy during this trying time.

“I call upon those who have the ability to donate anything to the needy to do so. I have made my humble contribution and hopefully, I will deliver more,” Kiggundu said.

Meanwhile Rugunda today flagged off the food distribution programme at Parliament.

Rugunda was in company of the NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba, Govt Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa and the Information Minister Judith Nabakooba among several other ministers and government officials.

While flagging off the food trucks, Rugunda called for transparency during the implementation of this program.