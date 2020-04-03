The government of Uganda through the Ministry of Internal Affairs has urged foreign residents and visitors to Uganda with expired immigration facilities to feel free as there won’t be any reprimand from the same.

The ministry in a statement dated April 3 announced that they have scaled down on their operations which have affected foreign residents and victors with expired immigration status.

“In line with the presidential directive and the ministry of health guidelines on measures to curb Corona Virus Pandemic (COVID-19), The Ministry of Internal Affairs through the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control has scaled down on its operations and suspended some of its activities effective 28 March 2020. As a result, this has affected foreign residents and visitors whose immigration status expired and wish to renew,” the statement reads in part.

Following the development, the ministry has said all fines accruing from an illegal stay in Uganda by foreign residents and visitors have been removed.

This, however, applies from March until May 17, 2020.

“Foreign residents and visitors with expired immigration facilities can freely access services in the country without the threat of being arrested.”

On March 21, the government banned all passenger flights entering and leaving Uganda starting. Also banned were entries into Uganda by at any port or border by humans with exception of cargo trucks.

“No passenger planes will be allowed to land in Uganda or leave. Only cargo planes and their crew members will be allowed in the country. Meanwhile, those sneezing should keep away from the public,” Museveni said as he announced additional measures to contain COVID-19.

“Humans crossing into Uganda from the different border points are prohibited going forward. This is until we find coordination at the East African level. Please stay where you are. We are not against anyone but this is about manageability.”