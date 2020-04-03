Six traders have been arrested by a joint security team for defying President Museveni’s order on lockdown.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onayngo, the six were arrested at Nasser road in Kampala where they were operating businesses despite a directive to close all shops selling non- food items for two weeks.

“Their action was defying the presidential directives banning non-food business operations for 14 days. We learnt that the six were transported in lorry box body up to Nasser Road alongside others who took off when they saw security officers,”Onyango said.

The police mouthpiece said on getting information, a team was dispatched to apprehend them.

He named the suspects as Achileo Yisufu, Pascal Kizito, William Byamusha , Alex Matovu , William Engemu and Meddie Kagoro whom he said have been charged under section 117 of the Penal Code Act.

Addressing the nation early this week, the president ordered that all non-food selling shops should be closed for a period of 14 days as one of the ways to avoid crowds that would have led to the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The president therefore suspended the opening of shopping malls, arcades, hardware shops, salons, garages and all any other non-food shops as one of the ways to combat the spread of the virus.