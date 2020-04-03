Drivers have devised means to use the current coronavirus lockdown to make money by transporting passengers in ambulances and charge each of them up to shs100,000, the Nile Post has learnt.

Following the ban on public transport, President Museveni also banned the all private means of transport as one of the ways to avoid movement of people and gathering which would have led to the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

However, the joint security team enforcing the president’s directives has arrested two drivers for transporting passengers instead of patients in ambulances.

“We impounded two ambulances that were being used to ferry passengers to Kanungu instead of patients. They were impounded at Wandegeya check point after a tip off by intelligence,” Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said.

He said that one of the drivers identified as David Sserukenya is currently detained at Wandegeya police station whereas the second one is on the run, adding that the land cruiser make ambulances belong to Revival Fire Ministries

“One of the two ambulances had four passengers. On interrogation, the passengers alleged that they had paid the drivers Shs 100,000 each so that they could be transported to Kanungu. The Ambulances had set off for their journey from Katanga, Wandegeya in Kampala,”Onyango said.

The police mouthpiece added that on carrying a search, luggage including bags of rice, sugar, matooke and other r items were found in the ambulances destined for Kanungu.

“Security forces have been directed to keenly monitor the movement of ambulances in their areas of responsibility.”

Speaking to the nation, the president said he had reached a conclusion to ban private transport means after finding out that they were being used by owners to take passengers and charge them exorbitantly.

However, following the directive to ban private means of transport, the president said members from sectors whose services like medical workers and ambulances would be allowed to continue moving.