The joint security task force has cleared the air on reports by members of the public that they are arrested from their compounds and veranda by security personnel enforcing the presidential directive on curfew.

Early this week, President Museveni announced a 14 day curfew starting at 7pm and ending at 6:30am and the joint task force including the Police, UPDF, and LDUs were given a task to enforce the directive.

However, a number of people have since complained that they have been either arrested or beaten by security personnel for being found inside their compounds or verandas during the curfew.

In a statement released on Friday morning, army spokesperson, Brig. Richard Karemire said it has come to their attention that “rogue elements” are breaking into people’s homes and beating them up claiming to be enforcing curfew, saying it is wrong.

“Security forces on duty have been informed not to enter people’s homes and compounds to be enforcing the curfew. Enforcement is only limited to restriction of movement beyond home during curfew time,”Karemire said.

There were also reports that security officers purporting to enforce the curfew had broken into houses and took with them a number of items.

The army spokesperson in the statement warned that the role of enforcing the lie with the Police, supported by the UPDF and Local Defence Units and no other person.

“No other elements such as the reservists, GISOs and others have been enlisted in this important national task. Those being tempted must stop forthwith before they are arrested,” Brig.Karemire said.

The army spokesperson also warned members of the public against attacking security teams doing patrols doing the curfew, noting that they risk arrest.

“There have been reports of some indisciplined people pelting stones at forces during patrol. This must stop and anyone doing it will be promptly apprehended.”

President Museveni said the curfew was meant to deal with criminals who would want to take advantage of the coronavirus lockdown to terrorise members of the public at night.

He said no one should be found moving between 7pm and 6:30am but noted only security forces and medical professionals will be allowed to be out during that time.