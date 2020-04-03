As the world bunkers down at home in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19, more entertainment options for the children are becoming available. For families with kids, StarTimes provide sufficient programmes through local and international channels including ST Kids, Nickelodeon, Da Vinci and Baby TV for the young audience to watch and learn.

Apart from the DVB platform, the channels and content also are available on the OTT platform StarTimes ON, which can both be broadcast on live and repeated as required.

Starting April, more children content will be broadcast on prime time, ranging from one to three hours a day. And the self-operated channel ST Kids specially adjusts the schedule to cater to the habit of young kids: Home schooling content in early morning for children at primary education stage; a series of fascinating cartoons before noon; 2 hours animations afternoon.

Home schooling is an educational TV program which opens the doors to creative education for students who have to stay at home due to COVID outbreak. Starting from March 27, the programme started airing on 27th March 2020 and it’s every Monday – Friday on ST kids by 10:00am CAT and includes science, handcraft, painting and dance.

Cleopatra Koheirwe, the PR Manager at StarTimes said, “Considering the fact that schools were closed due to the pandemic, we want to make sure that every child can stay safe while still achieving knowledge in both health and academic sectors in the comfort of their homes. Homeschooling keeps the kids occupied and entertained.”