Nigeria has discharged 11 people who were being treated for the coronavirus in hospital.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed 10 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of recorded cases to 184.

The authorities say they have increased their testing capacity and can now test 1,500 people a day.

Health Minister Osagie Ehanire confirmed that the country was seeing “early signs of community transmission”, and he expected an increase in the numbers of people contracting the virus.

This is because the authorities had stepped up efforts to find those who had been in contact with Covid-19 patients.