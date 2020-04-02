Africa’s leading Pay-Tv operator StarTimes launched a new dedicated TV program to share the latest information about the COVID-19 epidemic.

The StarTimes Daily —— COVID-19 Report is broadcast every weekday on 12 channels and on StarTimes ON mobile application, in English, Swahili, French, Portuguese and other local languages around Africa.

The program aims at making sure that people in urban and rural areas from the continent all be equipped with knowledge weapon against the virus.

StarTimes CEO, Mr. Franklin Wang explains that: “The StarTimes Daily —— COVID-19 Report will provide viewers with updates and data about the pandemic in Africa and in the world. It will also share prevention knowledge, countermeasures and experiences of various countries so people can protect themselves and their families more effectively.

As the COVID-19 is spreading, people have many questions about the virus. Many rumors are spreading on social media and official information is sometimes difficult to get. Through this daily report, we will make information more accessible to our viewers. At the same time, we want to give people hope. They need to know that they are not the only ones fighting the virus and that the fight can be won. We shall overcome.”

Schedule English Channel Time Repeat ST SPORTS FOCUS 20:00 East African Time 12:30 EAT 15:30EAT ST NOVELA E 19:00 EAT 10:20EAT 10.20AM EAT ST NOVELA EW 21:00 EAT 12:20 EAT ST KUNGFU 20:15 EAT 00:45EAT 16:45EAT ST SINO DRAMA 19:45EAT 7:50 EAT 11:35 EAT ST ZONE 22:00EAT 13:30 EAT 15:40EAT ST GUIDE E From 20:00 EAT, every four hours Swahili ST SWAHILI 21:50 (local time) 12:50 (local time) 11:50 (local time)