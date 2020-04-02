Africa’s leading Pay-Tv operator StarTimes launched a new dedicated TV program to share the latest information about the COVID-19 epidemic.
The StarTimes Daily —— COVID-19 Report is broadcast every weekday on 12 channels and on StarTimes ON mobile application, in English, Swahili, French, Portuguese and other local languages around Africa.
The program aims at making sure that people in urban and rural areas from the continent all be equipped with knowledge weapon against the virus.
StarTimes CEO, Mr. Franklin Wang explains that: “The StarTimes Daily —— COVID-19 Report will provide viewers with updates and data about the pandemic in Africa and in the world. It will also share prevention knowledge, countermeasures and experiences of various countries so people can protect themselves and their families more effectively.
As the COVID-19 is spreading, people have many questions about the virus. Many rumors are spreading on social media and official information is sometimes difficult to get. Through this daily report, we will make information more accessible to our viewers. At the same time, we want to give people hope. They need to know that they are not the only ones fighting the virus and that the fight can be won. We shall overcome.”
|Schedule
|English
|Channel
|Time
|Repeat
|ST SPORTS FOCUS
|20:00 East African Time
|12:30 EAT 15:30EAT
|ST NOVELA E
|19:00 EAT
|10:20EAT 10.20AM EAT
|ST NOVELA EW
|21:00 EAT
|12:20 EAT
|ST KUNGFU
|20:15 EAT
|00:45EAT 16:45EAT
|ST SINO DRAMA
|19:45EAT
|7:50 EAT 11:35 EAT
|ST ZONE
|22:00EAT
|13:30 EAT 15:40EAT
|ST GUIDE E
|From 20:00 EAT, every four hours
|Swahili
|ST SWAHILI
|21:50 (local time)
|12:50 (local time) 11:50 (local time)
