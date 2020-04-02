The government in Rwanda has extended rigid lockdown restrictions imposed last month to 19 April.

The lockdown that begun on 21 March banned people from leaving their homes unless going out to shop for food or buy medicine.

The government deployed police to enforce the restrictions.

The lockdown was to end this weekend but was extended by the cabinet on Wednesday after the number of confirmed cases climbed from 17 to 82 in two weeks.

During the extended lockdown, the borders will remain closed and only the entry of Rwandan citizens will be allowed.

Goods will continue to be allowed into the country.

Shops, schools and places of worship will remain closed and employees will continue working from home.

Source: BBC