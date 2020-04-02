Parliament’s Appointments Committee will next week vet the Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr. Johnson Byabashaija and the new Bank of Uganda deputy governor, the Nile Post has learnt.

President Museveni last week appointed John Musinguzi Rujoki as the new Commissioner General of URA to replace Doris Akol , but also appointed Dr Michael Atingi-Ego as the new deputy governor for Bank of Uganda to fill the position which was left vacant three months ago when Dr. Louis Kasekende’s contract expired.

The president also renewed Dr. Johnson Byabashaija’s terms as the Uganda Prisons Services boss and his deputy James Mwanje.

However, in a letter to the MPs on the Appointments’ Committee, by the Clerk to Parliament, the president’s appointees will be vetted on Monday, April, 6, 2020.

“The Appointments Committee is scheduled to interact with the following presidential nominees on Monday 6th April, 2020 in the South Committee Room, Parliament House,” the notice by Clerk to Parliament to members on the Appointments Committee dated April 1 reads in part.

Consequently, the new BoU deputy governor will face the Appointments Committee at 11: 30 am, Dr.Byabashaija will be vetted at 10.am whereas his deputy, James Mwanje will be vetted at 10:30 am.

Other appointees to be vetted will include Justice Jane Frances Abodo, the new Director of Public Prosecutions and the Leadership Code Tribunal members and chairman.

The Appointments Committee is chaired by the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga