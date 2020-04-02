President Museveni has appointed High Court judge Jane Frances Abodo as the new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Justice Abodo will replace Justice Mike Chibita who was last year appointed to the Supreme Court leaving the position of the Director of Public Prosecutions vacant.

However, this website has learnt that Abodo’s name has been forwarded to Parliament’s Appointment’s Committee for vetting.

“The Appointments Committee is scheduled to interact with the following presidential nominees on Monday 6th April, 2020 in the South Committee Room, Parliament House,” the notice by Clerk to Parliament to members on the Appointments Committee dated April 1 read in part.

Abodo is scheduled to be vetted at 11:30am.

The new Director of Public Prosecution served as Senior Assistant DPP but also headed the Anti-corruption desk of the DPP.

In February 2018, she was appointed as a High Court Judge.

Abodo holds a Masters of Laws from Trinity College Dublin(2016) but in 2015 she was recognized as the best prosecutor of the year by the Uganda Law Society.

She has risen through the ranks from being a pupil state attorney, to senior state attorney, principal, attorney principal to senior assistant DPP a position she was until 2018 when she was appointed High Court judge.

As High Court Judge, she handled among others, the case in which Godfrey Troy Wamala was sentenced to 14 years after finding him guilty of manslaughter leading to death of talented singer Moses Ssekibogo also known as Mowzey Radio.