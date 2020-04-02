The State Minister for Mineral Development Sarah Opendi has vowed to resign her ministerial position if evidence is adduced that she aided the escape of her husband Atkins Katushabe from the Covid-19 quarantine at the airport.

This follows reports that Opendi had been stopped from attending cabinet on these basis of these reports.

In an interview with The Nile Post, Opendi said that she did not aid her husband, who is also a legislator, to escape quarantine at Entebbe.

She said it’s true her husband had travelled to Uganda from one of the high risk countries but that he had completed the 14 day self isolation and had also been tested for Covid-19

also questioned why her colleague the Minister for Health Dr. Ruth Aceng undermined the government mandatory quarantine process after returning from South Africa in the month of march.

Earlier in Parliament Opendi said she was shocked when received a call from the Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda asking her to explain the allegations.

She said these reports are being propagated by people who have an axe to grind with her.

Opendi said that some people in the ministry of Health, where she previously worked and some tycoons in Kampala who she blocked from operating in the gold mines in Kassanda are behind this scheme.

“But that will fail,” she said.

Opendi claimed that her colleague the minister for Health Dr. Ruth Aceng had undermined the government mandatory quarantine process after returning from South Africa in the month of March.

She vowed to resign if evidence is provided that she forcefully removed her husband from the quarantine