Government is set to document all Ugandan employees affected by the current coronavirus crisis, the Nile Post has learnt.

For now two week, a number of the country’s population is not working after measures brought forward by government to help combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

However, in a special announcement by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, all employers have been asked to provide details of the effect of the current crisis.

“In accordance with Section 19 of the Employment Act,2006, the Ministry requires all employers to submit labour returns and statistics on the number of employees, rates of remuneration by category and any other condition affecting their employment,” reads in part the announcement by the James Ebitu, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Gender.

According to the announcement, all employers have been asked to provide labour returns, and statistics with details of the names of their employees, designations, monthly salaries, and national ID numbers of all employees who have or are likely to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

After the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, government ordered the closure of schools and other places that collect big gatherings so as to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Consequently, government ordered a number of people who are not working in essential services to stay home until further notice to avoid the spread of the virus.

Consequently, several shops, malls and offices had to close.

Many people have since left their jobs without any assurance of when they will return.