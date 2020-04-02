Vivo Energy Uganda has announced the introduction of a free home delivery solution for Shell Gas cylinder customers in a bid to bring services closer and offer greater convenience.

The move follows restrictions put in place by the government to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In a bid to bring services closer and offer greater convenience and safe transportation of Shell Gas, we have accelerated the planned introduction of a home delivery service. We are aware that people are now at home and may experience difficulty in accessing essential services, especially as cooking needs are even greater with all members of the family at home,” said Moses Kebba, the Vivo Energy Marketing Manager.

“Our delivery service applies to both existing customers as well as those who are interested in purchasing cylinders and accessories. We are offering free installation and doorstep delivery. Our team will be on hand to help you get started by setting up the equipment and offering easy and quick usage tutorials,”

According to officials from the fuel, gas and lubricant company, deliveries are currently available to customers across greater Kampala, and Entebbe areas with plans to roll it to other parts of the country.

The free deliveries are made daily from 8am to 4pm, seven days a week, by Shell agents using motorbikes and delivery trucks and the service started on April,1.

According to Kebba, in line with the Standard Operating Procedures stipulated by the Ministry of Health, they have put in place measures to ensure they combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic as they deliver the gas cylinders.

“The team is equipped with sanitizers, gloves and face masks and have been trained to practice social distancing during the process because the health and safety of our customers and staff is our absolute priority. In addition to the safety equipment, we have also put in place mobile payment methods and are encouraging customers to use them to eliminate handling of cash and limit contact,” he said.

He says customers are urged to call the company numbers; 0800 980 098, MTN ‒ 0771 355 418, or Airtel – 0759 043 511 to have their deliveries made, adding that they can pay electronically via mobile money or in cash on delivery.

“The process is fast and smooth and we can assure you of quick and efficient same day delivery. I encourage customers to take advantage of the toll free line such that they do not have to incur any additional call charges in these difficult times,” Kebba noted.