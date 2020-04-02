Crown Beverages Limited, the manufacturers of beverages have donated 100 cartons of their Nivana water to the Ministry of Health to support activities aimed combating the deadly coronavirus pandemic in Uganda.

The support was handed over to Everest Ahimbisibwe, the Principal Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health.

“Crown Beverages Limited would like to applaud you and the entire ministry team in rallying support towards COVID-19 alleviation in Uganda. We will always support your efforts because a friend in need is a friend indeed,” said the company CEO, Amos Nzeyi.

The water according to ministry officials will be dispatched to quarantine and health centres around the country.

Additionally, the beverage company also promised to contribute shs20 million towards the fight against the pandemic.

In the same way, Crown Beverages also donated 300 cartons of both soda and water to Police for officers on the task force involved in operations to enforce President Museveni’s directives on coronavirus.

The company also gave 1000 cartons of both soda and water to Uganda Red Cross; 2200 litres of fuel and 200 carton of water for garbage collectors, their trucks, ambulances and other KCCA stuff involved in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.