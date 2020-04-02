The Minister of Health Dr. Ruth Aceng has cautioned Ugandans currently stuck in different countries abroad to take extra caution, heed to advice and guidelines in their host nations if they want to ever come back home.

Minister Aceng said that Ugandans are scattered allover the world and the Ministry cannot reach out to each of them.

Aceng was answering to a question from a journalist about what the health ministry was doing to help Ugandan nationals abroad.

“As explained, the lockdown will not last forever. You’ll have the opportunity to come back and it is better that you keep safe so that you have the opportunity to come back but if you’re careless and you contract the disease then you will not come back home. Even those in Uganda are looking forward to going back home but they can’t due to the ongoing situation,” Aceng said.

“In Uganda alone, we have over 1000 people who were locked out from their countries and they’re staying here. Wherever you’re locked, please look after yourself, maintain your social distance and keep safe.”

Nile Post established that as of April 1, 2020, at least seven Ugandans abroad have so far died after testing positive to the Coronavirus. The seven, include Dr. Labeja Acellam, a medical doctor at the University Hospital Lewisham in the UK.

Minister Aceng, however, said that she had no information about the deaths but asserted that Coronavirus knows no nationality.

“I’m extremely sorry about this, I am not aware but I also know that COVID doesn’t choose a nationality and can affect any on. It has indeed affected 44 Ugandans at home,” Aceng said.

Aceng said that the Ministry of Health is relying on both God and Science in its response to the fight against the Covid19 pandemic that has put the whole world at stake.

“When we pray to God, He listens and if all of us in Uganda, go down on our knees and pray to God, I am sure that he will listen. For us, at the Ministry, we do both. W pray to God and also have scientists,” Aceng said.