Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has tested negative for Covid-19 after being in self-isolation for 14 days.

He had gone into quarantine on 22 March after returning from Namibia where he had attended the swearing-in ceremony of President Hage Geingob.

At the time the neighbouring country had had three confirmed coronavirus cases while Botswana had had none.

Mr Masisi was released from home quarantine on Wednesday, his press secretary said

Botswana has to date confirmed four cases of Covid-19, including one death.

The country has gone into lockdown from Thursday for 28 days – after President Masisi declared a state of emergency earlier in week.

Everyone is barred from leaving their homes except those offering essential services.

Source: BBC