Watoto Church has broken the silence about it choir members who tested positive of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Uganda’s coronavirus cases jumped to 44 after 11 Watoto choir members tested positive.

In a statement released by Watoto, the church said the children’s choir recently returned from the UK and Canada following the pandemic and they suspect it is where they could have got infected.

“Two weeks ago, two of our Watoto Children’s Choirs returned from the UK and Canada following the global COVID 19 pandemic. The two teams are comprised of 12 children and 10 adults each. As per government requirements, both choirs have been quarantined at government approved centres in Entebbe, since their arrival at Entebbe International Airport on 20 March 2020,” said Pastor Julius Rwotlonyo, the Associate Team Leader at Watoto.

According to the church, on March 27, one of their adult chaperones presented mild symptoms on return from UK and later tested positive of coronavirus but was isolated from other members.

“Upon further testing, 3 more adults and 1 child on the same choir tested positive. Following procedure, these individuals were immediately isolated from their group and taken for treatment. Other tests were also done for the remaining choir members. We have also learnt that an additional 6 children and 3 adults on the same choir have also tested positive and will immediately be taken for treatment. We are grateful to the Ministry of Health and their health officials, who are working hard to provide adequate care for our children and adults, and all of those affected at this time.”

The church which runs villages where they take care of disadvantaged children says all of their villages remain unexposed to the virus and are safe and healthy.

“As we continue to pray for the full recovery of the affected choir members, and the health and safety of everyone in this season, we encourage everyone to uphold the Ministry of Health guidelines to stop the spread of the virus.”

The church applauded President Museveni and the entire government for efforts in fighting the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“Let’s all continue to be vigilant in taking the necessary steps to combat the spread of the virus as we continue to pray. We believe that God will carry us through this season.”