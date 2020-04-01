The Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi yesterday became a victim of the restrictions in movement as a result of Covid-19 when he was left stranded at Centenary Bank after he found it closed.

Many of the employees could not make it to work due to the restrictions in movement.

Sources said Ssekandi together with his security detail arrived at the bank at 10.00 am hoping to make some transactions but he found it closed.

He made a few calls ostensibly to senior managers but even this did not work. After about 20 minutes, the vice president gave up and drove away.

President Museveni yesterday advised customers of banks to either walk there or use digital platforms as a way of curbing the spread of Covid-19.