MTN customers can now donate to Uganda Red Cross, and support covid19 relief efforts, the telecom giant announced yesterday.

The firm launched a MoMoPay Merchant Code 191919 through which customers can donate funds to support the relief effort, especially for those most affected by the economic and social devastation brought on by coronavirus.

MTN customers need to dial *165*3# then enter the code 191919 and donate any amount of money they wish to.

Proceeds from this intervention are meant to help fund efforts of the Uganda Red Cross as it works to help combat further spread of the virus and support those who are finding it hard to fend for themselves.

Speaking at a news conference hosted on www.facebook.com/mtnug, MTN Uganda CEO – Wim Vanhelleputte, reiterated the company’s commitment to stand together with Ugandans by doing everything it can to reduce the impact that covid19 is having on their lives.

He said: “MTN Uganda will continue to look at ways of supporting our communities and government, to ensure that together, we do everything feasible to get through this difficult time.”

Speaking at the news conference, Uganda Red Cross Society Secretary General, Robert Kwesiga appreciated MTN’s gesture and reiterated the society’s commitment to alleviate the human suffering that is increasingly being experienced by communities especially the most vulnerable people in society.

Recently MTN Uganda scrapped all charges to send any amount of money using MTN Mobile Money, in a move to minimize the physical exchange of paper money.

The offer is meant to reduce the risk of transmission of covid-19 that has paralysed daily life across the world.

Alongside this offer, the company also launched a data bundle that is enabling customers to work from home.

Dubbed ‘Work from home’, the data bundle is meant to promote the concept of ‘social distancing’ while reducing the anticipated negative impact that limited movement and contact between people, may have on both the economic and social fabric of our society.

The ‘work from home’ data bundle can be accessed through Mobile Money by dialing *165*19# or through the MyMTN app.

“MTN is committed to continue working with the government, and other partners to reduce the impact and disruption that this pandemic is having on the lives of Ugandans. Working closely with the Ministry of Health, MTN Uganda has committed its media assets including radio, SMS, social media, call centre and continues to implement various precautionary measures to drive awareness among the public to protect themselves,” Wim further commented.

The firm also made Shs 500 million available, to facilitate efforts to prevent, manage and curb the spread of covid 19 in Uganda.

Shs 297 million of that money has already been disbursed to the Uganda Red Cross, who are using the funds for their execution plan that includes community sensitization and surveillance, ambulance services, psychological support, case tracing and handling referrals among other interventions.