President Museveni has said he will crush politicians who want to take advantage of the current coronavirus pandemic for their own “cheap” popularity.

Police early this week blocked food distribution by Forum for Democratic Change, Bobi Wine’s People Power and Kampala Central MP, Muhammad Nsereko.

Speaking on Tuesday, the president for the second time warned he will not tolerate them, adding that government is in the process of identifying those in need of relief aid and food is distributed to them.

“I call upon the different politicians who are busy making distributions of rations to our people that they are creating a fertile ground for the spread of coronavirus. Put aside your love for popularity and politics and avoid calling people to gather in the name of giving them food. If you genuinely have a contribution to make, get in touch with the national task force that is in charge and we shall be grateful. In return, you can as well gain your popularity; we shall record your name and give you all the publicity you want, even if you want to sleep on TV. Most importantly God will recognise and reward you,”Museveni said on Tuesday.

“Because of greed for power they think this will make them popular yet they infect people. You are an enemy and we are going to crush you. These shameless opportunists are enemies of Uganda & Africa who want to give food. The police will arrest and charge you for attempted murder because you are trying to kill Ugandans. This idiot says you come and I give you food. You are the enemy. We shall crush you.”

The president insisted that those who want to give relief should do it through the government task force or else they face arrest and attempted murder charges slapped on them if they insist on giving the relief aid themselves.

Opposition scoffs

In response, several opposition politicians scoffed at Museveni over the directive.

“We ask him not to politicize this because hunger has no colour neither does it have a political persuasion,” Kyadondo East MP and People Power leader, Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine said.

The legislator said the president ought to have directed the Health Ministry to put in place clear Standard Operating Procedures to be followed by those who want to offer relief aid to the population other than threatening them.

Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago blasted the president for absence of a “sustainable manner” in which the disadvantaged population can be helped.