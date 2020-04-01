Security has warned members of the pubic against violating the presidential directive on curfew saying they may be tempted to act.

President Museveni on Monday announced there will be a night curfew for 14 days starting 7pm to 6:30am as one of the ways to combat criminality as the country grapples with the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a journalist press briefing on Tuesday, security agencies said they are ready to implement the president’s directive.

“There will be patrols by the Police, UPDF, LDUs and other sister security forces to ensure the directive is implemented without any question. Our prayer is that all Ugandans adhere to it because it is for all of us,” said army spokesperson, Brig. Richard Karemire.

The Police and UPDF recently formed a joint security task force aimed at enforcing and implementing the presidential directives on combating coronavirus.

The joint task force will monitor and ensure compliance with the measures issued by the president and the Health Ministry to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking at the joint news conference on Tuesday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga warned factories with employees that work in shifts to ensure they adhere to the directive on curfew or else they will not be spared.

“There are factories whose shifts go up to 10 pm. You have to ensure those who work up to 10pm are not released but stay at the premises until the following day. Those coming to take over from 10 pm should come before 7 pm,”Enanga said.

Prisons spokesperson, Frank Baine warned that they will be ready to receive anyone arrested violating the directive with warm hands for safe custody.

“Don’t attempt to test the capability and capacity of security forces in enforcing the curfew. In prison we don’t invite but welcome whoever chooses to default,”Baine said.

The Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba warned that these are not usual times but rather emergency times that call for emergency measures.

“Our communication was aimed at providing this information timely because many of you might think it is business as usual which is not the case,”Nabakooba said.

Governments all over the world are enforcing harsh but strict measures so as to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has had a toll on economies since its outbreak late last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan.