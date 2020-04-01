Bold Cashers Limited, a Ugandan technology company and Pixan Inc, another local high-end technology, content production and distribution company have launched a coronavirus quarantine mobile application innovation challenge in which they will reward innovators of solutions to the distraught caused by the current COVID19 crisis.

The two companies say they want to challenge and facilitate technologically innovative Ugandans during this time of staying home to come up with digital solutions that will help the country recover from the distraught that coronavirus has put them into.

Edgar Ofoyuru, the Managing Director of Pixan Inc. revealed that the challenge is looking at finding solutions in the four sectors of agriculture, healthcare, education and finance.

“The coronavirus disease has presented us with challenges that we must address with the resources and technology available. This is why we are calling on young minds who are staying at home to use their time and ICT skills to come up with digital solutions to life’s challenges during and after the coronavirus pandemic,” Ofoyuru said.

“We will be looking for young individuals and or groups that can develop mobile apps that provide solutions in the field of agriculture, education, finance and healthcare. These ideas must be new and developed in the next 40 days. Participation is free so long as your idea is tenable. We will help and guide selected people with their projects development.”

Asher Namanya, the Chief Executive Officer for Bold Cashers said this challenge presents an opportunity for them to join other Ugandans in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“As a financial technology business, we understand the catastrophic magnitude this pandemic is having on humanity and Ugandans in particular. This also means that we understand the need for us to participate in providing solutions that guarantee that life continues as scientists work on finding a vaccine,” Namanya noted.

“This Challenge should help us and the young developers use their skills and artistry to contribute to humanity by coming up with digital solutions that Ugandans can turn to, to sustain their lives during these hard times and during the recovery period. We want the innovators to come up with solutions that help users of their mobile apps go through an economic recovery effortlessly.”

About the challenge

The Challenge is looking at finding digital solutions that will ease the lives of Ugandans during and after this pandemic.

Ugandans and non-Ugandan tech innovators and developers residing in Uganda and under the age of 30 years are the only ones eligible to submit their written proposals and concept papers for consideration.

Submission of these ideas commenced today April,1 and closes on May 10, 2020 and winners will be selected by a panel of judges and winners in each of the four categories will get $500 and their applications will be installed in some of the Pixan Inc manufactured mobile phones.