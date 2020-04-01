People Power pressure group head, presidential hopeful, and Kyadondo East legislator has commended president Museveni for his measures in the fight against the spread of coronavirus in Uganda.

In an interview with NBS TV, Bobi Wine said he appreciates the efforts by President Museveni in curtailing movements and enforcing discipline which he claims are key to limiting the spread of the pandemic.

“I agree with president Museveni on restricting movements by banning public and private transport. People should take Coronavirus seriously, what saved china is discipline, we also should have that discipline. I, however, disagree with the fact that he (Museveni) has given people fewer options in the absence of transport means,” Bobi said.

While addressing the nation on Sunday, President Museveni said he was banning private transport because of the ‘indiscipline’ by car owners who had resorted to ferrying people, in the end failing the objective of social distancing.

Museveni also said he was banning the private cars immediately to stop those who would use the opportunity and travel upcountry, in the end spreading coronavirus.

According to Museveni, Ugandans are not people who respect rule of law or regulations, the reason drastic measures must be enforced with immediate effect to maintain a certain level of discipline, especially at such a time.

Museveni also warned politicians who have taken the opportunity to start distributing food rations, these he said will be arrested and charged with attempted murder, but Bobi Wine disagrees.

“Museveni should not put politics in this matter, the government should come up with ways to save people from hunger as well,” he said.

Bobi said the Museveni is right to ban the distribution of food where many people are gathered and urged that the government provide Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which will guide those who wish to distribute food rations.

“Everyone at this time is important at this time, the government should provide a procedure and regulations which we should follow to give people food. He should not instead discourage those who wish to save people from hunger,” he added.

Museveni in his address last night said that the government will identify and provide food for people who have been living hand to mouth. He also called upon those with donations to do so through the national task force which is headed by prime minister Ruhakana Rugunda.

As of today, coronavirus cases in Uganda stand at 44.