Uganda’s coronavirus cases have jumped to 44 after 11 more were confirmed positive today, President Museveni has said.

“Today, 11 Watoto children choir members tested positive to make it 44 confirmed cases in Uganda,”the president said.

He noted that most of the 44 cases were under quarantine, saying he was happy that the quarantine is working.

Early this month, government slapped travel restrictions on travelers from 16 countries worst hit by coronavirus who were ordered to be put under mandatory quarantine at their own cost for two weeks following an increase in the number of new cases registered per day and cumulative number of cases in their countries.

The affected countries included Italy, San Marino, South Korea, France, China, Germany, Spain, Belgium, USA, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Iran, Austria and Malaysia.

However, government later closed all its borders and stopped any passengers coming into the country via air, water, and road.

Almost all the cases in Uganda are travellers from Dubai, UK, Afghanistan and the US and a few have got here.

The cases throughout the world for coronavirus keep on increasing every day making it more worrying.

The virus has claimed nearly 38,000 lives worldwide in a health crisis that is rapidly reorganising political power, hammering the global economy.

Spain, whose outbreak is the world’s second deadliest after Italy, broke another national record of 849 deaths in one day on Tuesday.