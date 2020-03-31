President Museveni has renewed contracts for five police directors the Nile Post has learnt.

A total of 12 police directors at the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police recently applied for renewal of their contracts after expiry whereas others were about to expire.

In a message to the force dated March 24, Museveni said he had renewed contracts for Joseph Mugisa, Asan Kasingye(Chief Political Commissar), Andrew Sorowen(Special Duties),John Ndungutse( Police attach at Uganda’s Embassy in Nairobi) and Erasmus Twaruhukwa.

Two months ago, Erasmus Twaruhukwa(Legal Services), Lemmy Twinomujuni (Welfare and Production), Joseph Mugisa(Fire and Rescue Services) and Francis Rwego (Special Interpol Representative) , Joseph Mugisa( Fire and Rescue Services) and Dr.Stephen Kasiima handed over offices to their deputies after a directive by the Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola after expiry of their contracts

Consequently, the president has ordered two of these to resume their previous offices.

“Following the renewal of their contracts, the following AIGPs are appointed as follows; AIGP Erasmus Twaruhukwa is the police director Human Rights and Legal Services. AIGP Joseph Mugisa is the Director Fire and Rescue Services,” the March 24 message read in part.

Consequently, Senior Commissioner of Police, Christine Nanding(Human Rights and Legal Services) and Assistant Commissioner of Police Hassan Kihanda (Fire and Rescue Services) who had assumed offices of their respective bosses are returning to their original positions as deputy directors.

Eight directors’ future uncertain

However, the future of eight police directors in the Police force is uncertain after President Museveni remained silent on their contracts despite requests to renew them.

The President remained silent on the contracts of Dr.Stephen Kasiima( formerly in Traffic and Road Safety), Godfrey Bangirana( former Director in charge of Logistics and Engineering), Lemmy Twinomugisha( former Director in charge of Welfare), Haruna Isabirye(Police attaché at Ugandan Embassy in Washington), Abba Byakagaba( Director Counter Terrorism), Francis Rwego(African Union), Asuman Mugyenyi( Director Operations) and Grace Turyagumanawe(Peace support Operations)

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) is the third-highest rank in the structure of the police force and officers at the rank who clock 45 years of age and above work on three- year contracts but are renewable.

Last year, the High Court ordered AIGP Godfrey Bangirana, the police director in charge of Logistics and Engineering to vacate office until a case in which a private individual is challenging his continued stay in office is disposed of.

Later, another group of lawyers wrote to IGP Ochola threatening to drag him to court for allowing Police directors whose contracts had expired stay in office.