The Local Defence Unit in Kampala has got a new commander, the Nile Post has learnt.

Following the incident in which a number of people were beaten by LDUs and Police in the city centre for not adhering to President Museveni’s directive on the prevention of coronavirus, the army under which the former fall was criticized over brutality.

However, on Monday, the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen.David Muhoozi met with some of the vendors who were beaten and apologized over the inhumane treatment accorded to them by his men.

“Their handling was high handed, unjustified and regrettable. I do apologise to them and to fellow countrymen. The culprits were apprehended and will be dealt with,”Gen.Muhoozi said.

Consequently, after the meeting, the army spokesperson, Brig.Richard Karemire tweeted saying that LDUs in Kampala had got a new commander.

“As an additional measure to strengthen command and control of the joint forces, Col Mike Walaka Hyeroba is appointed the Kampala overall commander of LDUs. We welcome him on board,”Brig.Karemire said in a tweet.

Col.Hyeroba replaced Col.B.K.Sserwadda.

The new LDU commander in Kampala recently served as the commander in charge of the United Nations Guard Unit IV( UNGU IV) that served in Somalia between July 2017 and July 2018.

The army and Police recently formed a joint security task force to implement the directives of the president to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“The joint task force comprises of officers from the UPDF, Uganda Police Force, Uganda Prison Services (UPS), National Joint Intelligence Committee, Immigrations and Customs. Membership has also been extended to National Water and Sewerage Corporation, UMEME and KCCA,” the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga recently revealed.

The Local Defence Units working under the army are therefore part of the task force to enforce the president’s directives and the new commander will be in charge of the operations in Kampala.