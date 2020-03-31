Yesterday, President Museveni issued a raft of directives aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, which has claimed thousands of people globally.

So far 33 cases have been confirmed in Uganda with no death recorded.

Some of the measures the president proposed include suspension of private vehicles and closure of shopping malls and arcades. He also said that work places like markets and factories should make accommodation arrangements for people who work there.

However there are exceptions. The president proposed that those with medical emergencies such as pregnant women should first seek permission of the RDCs in their respective areas.

Below is the full list of phone contacts of all RDCs.