Vivo Energy Uganda, the company that distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants has contributed 13000 litres of fuel worth shs50 million to support the mobility of the Health Ministry emergency teams countrywide in a bid to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the company also donated hand sanitizers, masks, liquid soap and other hygiene solutions as precautionary measure against coronavirus worth over shs10 million to the Health Ministry.

“Our commitment to achieving and maintaining the highest international safety standards is a key differentiator for Vivo Energy Uganda. This is evidenced by our prioritization of Goal Zero, which means zero harm to people, assets and the environment in all our operations. As a company that believes in safety, we view this as an obligation and duty to our citizenry to support the Government of Uganda to deal with this exceptional health crisis,” Gilbert Assi, the Vivo Uganda Managing Director said during the handover.

“We further reiterate our commitment to reliably delivering the very best of high quality Shell products our customers – with full utilisation of all our facilities, including our recently expanded inland storage capacity, in order to avoid supply shortages especially during this period.

The items were received by Dr. Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health who applauded Vivo Energy Uganda for the gesture.

“Your support will help the government in fighting the pandemic and enhance the ministry’s COVID-19 response. We believe that with the combined effort and support of like-minded companies and individuals, our efforts to stem the spread of the deadly virus and save the lives of our citizens shall be greatly boosted,” she noted.

Uganda currently has 33 confirmed coronavirus cases.