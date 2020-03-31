Emmanuel Mutebile, the governor of the Bank of Uganda is ill and was on Saturday March 28, 2020 admitted to Nakasero Hospital, insider sources have told The Nile Post.

The sources said that Mutebile recently visited State House in Entebbe ‘nearly crawling’.

“He (Mutebile) has been frail for a while now. He could not even recognize some of his friends. He was admitted to Nakasero and advised to rest,” a source told Nile Post.

When contacted, Kelvin Kizito Kiyingi the deputy director, communications department at the Bank of Uganda told this website that he had no clear information about the governor’s health as he was not in town.

Kizito referred us to Charity Mugumya, the director communications at the Bank of Uganda.

Mugumya confirmed that the governor was not in good health. She however maintained that Mutebile was working from home.

“The governor is working from home, he was not feeling well but we hope that he will be well soon.”

Mugumya told Nile Post that she could not confirm the news of the governor being admitted at Nakasero.

On Sunday, President Museveni appointed Dr. Michael Atingi-Ego as the deputy governor at the Bank of Uganda, a position that had fell vacant in January this year following the expiration of Dr Louis Kasekende’s contract.

Kizito told Nile Post that the new deputy governor is an experienced and highly respected economist who has served positions in the Bank of Uganda and international organizations.

“He started his career at the Bank of Uganda rising through the ranks to become the Executive Director, Research,” Kizito said in part.