Prudential today announced a cash payout to its customers, should they unfortunately be diagnosed with Covid-19.

In a statement, the life insurance firm said the pay-out is intended to help their family manage expenses while they are in recovery.

In addition, the firm said, if a customer is admitted to a hospital with Covid-19, Prudential will provide a daily allowance at no extra cost to the client.

“Covid -19 is impacting everyone and all aspects of our lives. In times of uncertainty, it is important that an insurer deliver on its promises. For nearly two centuries, Prudential has been standing up for clients and communities in good times and bad, and we stand with Uganda in this challenging time”, said Arjun Mallik, managing director, Prudential East Africa.

He said the Covid 19 cover is applicable to all Prudential clients with a Pru Edusave or Prudential medical card, with in-force policies (up to date premiums). New clients who join within the next 45 days, will also be covered under this scheme. Tests need to be conducted from ‘Ministry of Health’ approved testing centres’’ Arjun added.

Kaddunabi Lubega, CEO, Insurance Regulatory Authority said the gesture was a true exhibition of the ability of life insurance to help protect Ugandans in uncertain times and, as a regulator of the insurance sector.

“I commend Prudential Uganda for continuing to cover their clients during this pandemic and providing an extra service to Ugandans at no extra cost.”.