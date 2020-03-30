Pastor Augustine Yiga of Revival Church Kawaala has been remanded over comments he made in regards the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The controversial pastor was arrested by Police on Saturday when he used his television station to tell the public that coronavirus was non-existent in Africa basing on the fact that there are no deaths in many African countries.

On Monday, Yiga was charged with acting negligently which is likely to cause the spread of virus.

He denied the charges and was remanded until April, 6, by the Magistrate Mwanga 2 Court.

Following his arrest on Saturday, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said Yiga’s statements were reckless and asked members of the public to disregard them.

“The actions of Pastor Yiga promote the spread of the COVID-19 and can therefore be considered as a direct attack on the people of the Republic of Uganda. We appeal to the public to desist from making false or alarming utterances concerning over COVID-19 and disregard information not from authorised government structures,”Onyango said.

Section 171 of the Penal Code Act talks about a person who involves themselves in a negligent act likely to spread an infectious disease commits a crime.

“Any person who unlawfully or negligently does any act which is and which he or she knows or has reason to believe to be likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life commits and offence and is liable to imprisonment for seven years,” the Penal Code Act says.

Uganda has so far registered 33 cases of coronavirus.