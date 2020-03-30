President Museveni is expected to issue new directives in regards to combating the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the country his address tonight.

“President Museveni will address the country today at 8pm, giving an update on the Covid-19 situation and offer more guidelines on what to do to stem the spread. Address will be on all TVs and radios,” the senior Presidential Press Secretary Don Wanyama said on Monday afternoon.

The development comes at a time when the number of coronavirus cases in Uganda reached 33 after a Sunday night announcement by the Ministry of Health.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, government has put in place several measures aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus.

Government started by banning all cultural, social, political and any form of gatherings that saw a schools ,universities, churches, mosques and any other place that brings a big number of people together closed.

The guidelines have also seen public transport suspended for two weeks.

“It is wise that we temporary remove these concentration points to prevent the spread of coronavirus. All these institutions, without exception should close so that we deny this virus high concentration. We don’t want the virus to find dry grass ready for ignition,” the president said.

The president is therefore expected to issue more measures to add on the ones already in place to guide the public on what to do.