Everyday various sectors across the continent are adjusting and finding ways to deal with challenges brought about by the current pandemic (Covid-19).

Across the continent, their have been disruptions and delays. Production has been hugely impacted across many countries and production has come to a complete halt to country’s like South Africa as the industry adheres to the national lockdown.

It is for this reason that MultiChoice Group has decided to implement several measures, aimed at safe guarding the incomes of cast, crew, and creatives as well as the sustainability of production houses. With these measures, theres a ray of hope to steer the industry through this tumultuous time.

MultiChoice has set aside R80 million (about UGX 17.3 billion) to ensure that current productions are able to pay full salaries of cast, crew, and creatives for the months of March and April, by which time it is hoped the pandemic will have eased off.

The need to secure salaries of the creatives goes a long way in creating income stability for them and their families.

Through the MultiChoice Talent Factory, an online learning portal will be introduced that will support over 40,000 members of the industry to gain access to courses and online master classes, so they can continue to hone their craft whilst adhering to the public health measures of social distancing and isolation.

As an industry made up of thousands of freelancers which include actors, producers, directors and camera operators, Africa’s video entertainment industry is particularly vulnerable at this time. These people play a critical role in keeping viewers and communities informed, entertained and connected. All this whilst contributing significantly to the economy.

MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela said that all efforts will be brought forth to ensure that incomes of creatives is secured, “Given our position in Africa’s video entertainment sector, we are acutely aware of the challenges our partners in the industry face. At this time we would like to stand by them. Our main concern is to ensure as much as possible that we secure the incomes of creatives, cast and crew over this period. We want to ensure that they and their families are not negatively impacted as work has come to a standstill.”

“For many years we have been a leader in the sector, and are a leading investor in local content production. We have deep rooted partnerships and long-standing commitments that have grown the industry for the benefit of many, both in front and behind the camera.

“We have committed to guarantee the incomes of freelancers in our SuperSport Productions, who are currently unable to work due to the suspension of sport. This extends to guaranteeing the income of freelancers in our broadcast technology environment.