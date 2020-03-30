Kenya’s Health Ministry on Sunday embarked on mass testing for all those persons who arrived in the country last week and are currently under mandatory quarantine in various designated hotels and government facilities.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the testing will be done in line with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines on testing for the virus, and in accordance with one’s arrival date.

“Due to the seriousness of the novel coronavirus disease and its potential strain on our healthcare resources, it has been deemed necessary for the government to institute mandatory quarantine of all those who tested positive and their contacts,” said Kagwe.

“Once you have been identified as a contact to a patient who has tested positive, the Ministry of Health shall send its officials to your house to escort you to a quarantine facility,” said Kagwe.

“The purpose of this exercise is to have close monitoring of your wellbeing so as to safeguard your health and that of your family and the country at large,” he added.

The official urged Kenyans to practice self-discipline which is a key factor in ensuring novel coronavirus is contained. So far Kenya has confirmed 38 cases, one death and one recovery.

“Out of the 38 positive cases, 21 are male while 16 are female,” Kagwe said, adding that tracing of contacts of the 38 confirmed is ongoing and the total number of the contacts stands at 1141.

The government has tested 1,141 cases, out of which 163 have been discharged after completing the mandatory 14-day follow up period, and currently the teams are monitoring 978 close contacts.