President Museveni has told fellow leaders from Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) countries that as they plan measures meant to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus, there is need to ensure food and industrial production are not tampered with.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, several counties have come up with measures meant to combat the spread which among others include closure of borders, restriction of movement, curfews and total lockdowns among others.

Speaking to leaders on Monday, Museveni said there should not be a time when the production section is injured by the measures put in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In all we do, we must ensure the movement of cargo .However, this should be done under maximum precaution, following the standard operating procedures,”Museveni told fellow leaders.

“There should also be ways to maintain production in industries and agriculture so that we do not run out of food and other essentials. This also ought to be done cautiously without exposing people to the virus.”

In the virtual meeting held via video conferencing, Museveni expressed solidarity with the different countries battling the coronavirus pandemic but was upbeat there will be a solution.

“This virus spreads very fast but very easy to prevent if we continue to practice about three things; Social distancing, keep away from the public when coughing or sneezing as well as avoiding touching our faces or soft parts, and washing hands regularly,” he said

The virtual IGAD summit was also attended by Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Abiy Ahmed Ali (Ethiopia), Ismail Omar Guelleh (Djibouti), Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Somalia), Salva Kiir Mayadirt who was represented by Riek Machar (S.Sudan), and Abdalla Hamdok (Sudan).

Uganda has recorded 33 cases of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, most of whom were traveler from Dubai.

Following the outbreak of the pandemic, Uganda has put in place several measures including banning of social, political, cultural and any other form of gatherings to combat the spread.

Public transport means have also been banned for two weeks whereas markets have been decongested by banning vendors dealing in non-food items.

These measures according to the president are meant to remove concentration points so as to prevent the spread of coronavirus.