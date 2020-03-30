The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen.David Muhoozi has met some of the vendors who were flogged by security operatives last week while enforcing President Museveni’s directive on combating the spread of coronavirus .

A number of people including food vendors were last week beaten by security personnel including Local Defence Unit and Police officers and many othem were captured weeping over the canes.

On Monday, Gen.Muhoozi met three women who were among those beaten during the operation last week.

In a statement released later, the CDF said he was sorry for what had happened.

“Their handling was high handed, unjustified and regrettable. I do apologise to them and to fellow countrymen. The culprits were apprehended and will be dealt with,”Gen.Muhoozi said.

The CDF said since the incident, security has revised their instructions given to juniors by commanders to ensure better supervision and drawing of elaborate rules of engagement in a bid to give better services to the public.

Gen.Muhoozi however explained that security’s involvement was necessitated by the president’s directive meant to help combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic .

“The coronavirus threat requires everyone’s participation( in adhering to measures) because everyone is vulnerable. Everyone must cooperate and accept the temporary inconveniences imposed by the instituted measures to promote deconcentration,” the CDF explained.

He added that all these would help tame the spread of the deadly pandemic.

“We need to understand and support unreservedly and collectively the measures pronounced by government in order to decisively arrest the spread of the virus.”

Gen.Muhoozi urged members of the public to follow the guidelines put in place by government to help combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus.