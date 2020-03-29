For many couples, being stuck together, 24/7, in the same place is the norm, like for couples in which both individuals work from home—though even in good times, that can come with its challenges.

But, for many couples, this is an entirely new experience. They’re used to the natural separation that going to a physical workspace provides. Without even realizing it, many couples relied on that eight to 10 hours they’d spend apart each day to keep their relationship in good standing.

They say it’s important to miss one another, but I don’t think any couples in quarantine are missing each other right now. They’re together all of the time. They’re in each other’s space. They can’t get away from each other if they tried because they’re not really allowed to go anywhere. Here are some of the fights that are likely to erupt during this Covid-19 quarantine.

Leftover fights

Talks around food are tense right now. It’s always been a very “what’s mine is yours and what’s yours is mine” mentality, but when what’s mine can easily run out and what’s yours can, too, things change. So, yes, there have been some disputes over who ate the leftover chicken even though that person already had two servings last night when the other person only had one…!

Did you wash your hands?

We’re like the hand-washing police around here. If one of us so much as walks the dog, uses the bathroom, gets the mail, or gets something from the car, the other asks, “Did you wash your hands? For how long? Are you sure? Don’t touch anything in here until you wash your hands!”

We can’t spend that right now

We are both fortunate to still be employed, but, naturally, we have no idea which way the economy is about to go. There is a lot of stress around money. I really wanted to rent a movie and my boyfriend wouldn’t allow it. “We have plenty of things to watch on Netflix that we’ve already paid for. We aren’t throwing away money right now!” he said.

I need this space

Our home is not small. It’s not huge, but it’s certainly more than enough space for two people. However, it’s feeling smaller. I think just knowing that we can’t really get away from each other makes us super irritable when the other is too close. We just get annoyed when the other chooses to work in the same room, when there are other rooms.

You’re using too much TP

You know couples are fighting about toilet paper right now. Women are in a tough spot, because we naturally need to use more toilet paper than men do—though we do have alternatives. But we’ve been asking each other how many squares we’re using and if that was really necessary.