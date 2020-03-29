Doris Akol has in an emotional message bid farewell to Uganda Revenue Authority staff.

President Museveni on Sunday afternoon replaced Doris Akol as the Uganda Revenue Authority Commissioner General with immediate effect.

“By virtue of powers granted to me by the Constitution, I have appointed John Musinguzi Rujoki as the new Commissioner General of URA. This appointment takes immediate effect,”Museveni said.

In email to all staff at the tax body, Akol said she was honored to have been appointed as the head at URA where she has served close to six years.

“Dear team, his excellency has just appointed Mr. John Musinguzi as the new Commissioner General with immediate effect. Let us welcome him to the URA family and render him utmost support,”Akol said in the email.

She added, “It has been an absolute honor and privilege to be your team leader for five years and five months. Thanks for loving me, for supporting me and for being loyal to me.”

Akol, who served as Commissioner for Legal Affairs and Board Matters since 2012 until 2014 when she was appointed as URA Commissioner General leaves behind a towering legacy that saw revenue grow from shs8 billion in the financial year 2013/14 to shs14 billion in the financial year 2017/2018.

During her tenure, URA was able to construct its own headquarters at a tune of shs139 billion that was opened in January last year at Nakawa fully funded by the Ugandan government.

The new building will save Uganda Revenue Authority at least shs3.8 billion annually in rent fees.